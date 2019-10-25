Glasgow Police accepting expired, unused medication Saturday

1 Shares

Now is the time to throw away any unused or extra medication.

The Glasgow Police Department will accept medication and bottles Saturday as a part of the nationwide DEA drug take-back program.

Major Terry Flatt with the Glasgow Police Department says the event will last throughout the day.

“We’ll be collecting basically any of the unused or expired medication that you may have laying around inside your house or in a closet,” said Flatt, GPD Public Information Officer. “You can bring it out there and give it to the officer. They’ll put it in a box and bring it up here. We’ll weigh it and then we’ll take it to the Elizabethtown KSP post and give it to the DEA officials.”

Flatt tells WCLU News that disposal of medication is important. He says small children may tamper with the medication if unsupervised.

“This is the safest way to dispose of it,” Flatt said. “Versus leaving it laying around or throwing it in the garbage where, maybe, a small kid is able to get ahold of it. Plus, like I said, we weight it. It gives us a good total that we keep up with the numbers on.”

Tomorrow isn’t the only time you can drop off medication. Flatt says the Glasgow Police Department contains a drug drop-box in its lobby.

“Sometimes, we know, it’s hard for people to get out there during these programs,” Flatt said. “We do have a drop box that is available at the police department. It’s located in the lobby.”

The lobby is open 24 hours a day. Flatt says needles and liquid medications are not permitted for disposal at the drop box at GPD.

A booth will be between the grocery and home entrances at Glasgow’s Walmart. The event begins at 10 a.m. and last through 2 p.m.