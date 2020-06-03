Glasgow Police arrest 2 in connection to drug production at home

4 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department responded to Grandview Avenue in reference to a drug complaint.

Officers received consent to a search of the residence where they located syringes, Gabapentin, marijuana, heroin and other items that are used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Michael Bruton, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with manufacturing methamphetamine (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, heroin) and possession of marijuana.

Rachael M. Fields, also of Glasgow, was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

The two were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

