Glasgow Police arrest Bowling Green man with 2 pounds of marijuana in possession

A Bowling Green man was arrested Saturday along South L. Rogers Wells Boulevard after police discovered over two pounds of marijuana inside his vehicle.

An officer stopped Ryan S. Picard’s vehicle and located a duffel bag with a large amount of marijuana, digital scales and a large amount of money, a news release said. Police said the total weight of the weed was 2.04 pounds.

Picard was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana (first offense) and possession od drug paraphernalia. Picard also faces traffic violations.

He was lodged in the Barren County Jail.

