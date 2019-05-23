WCLU

Glasgow police arrest man after pursuit Monday

The Glasgow Police Department says an officer conducted a traffic stop on Columbia Avenue at the Circle K Store Monday before a police chase.

Officer Tim Maniere made contact with the driver identified as Ricky Neal of Cave City and confirmed his operator’s license was suspended, and he had an outstanding parole warrant.

According to police, Neal drove from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed before turning onto Front Street. From there, Neal drove from Samson Street, West Main Street and continued  to Veterans Outer Loop where he hit another vehicle before coming to a stop. Neal fled the vehicle, according to police, before he was apprehended.

Neal was arrested and charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; first degree fleeing or evading police in a vehicle; first degree fleeing or evading police on foot; first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer; first degree wanton endangerment; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense.

 

Neal was also charged with the outstanding parole warrant.

 

Officer Tim Maniere made the arrest.

