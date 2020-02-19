Glasgow Police arrest one along Vine Street

1 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – A woman was arrested in Glasgow Friday after police responded to a complaint.

Officers made contact with Vicki Wilburn and received consent to search her car, a news release said. Police found methamphetamine, syringes and a glass pipe.

Vicki L. Wilburn, of Center, was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officer Michael Burgan arrested Wilburn with assistance from Officer Guy Turcotte and Sgt. Cameron Murrell.

