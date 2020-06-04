Glasgow Police arrest person after multi-county pursuit

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – A multi-county pursuit Wednesday led to the arrest of a person from Westview, Kentucky.

A Glasgow Police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a F-800 Series Ford truck when it failed to stop. The vehicle traveled into Barren, Edmonson, Hart and Metcalfe Counties. While fleeing, police said the truck traveled through several backyards of a mobile home park and hit a deck that was attached to one of those homes.

Officers were able to deploy tire deflation device and the pursuit ended when the truck ran into a ditch line.

Jackson D. Dockery, 32, of Westview, was arrested and charged with one count of first degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), operating a motor vehicle under the influence and third-degree criminal mischief. Dockery also faces additional traffic-related offenses.

Dockery is lodged at the Barren County Detention Center. Arraignment was scheduled Thursday in Barren District Court.

