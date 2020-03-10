Glasgow Police arrest several during weekend crime activity

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – A wave of drug arrests ebbed across Glasgow during last weekend’s criminal activity.

Officer Andrew Moore arrested one Glasgow man after he was reported in a complaint. Willard S. Flickner, 49, purportedly knocked on several doors in the Humble Avenue area of Glasgow Friday. When police discovered Flickner, he was in possession of a syringe, Lorcet tablets, acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate. Flickner was taken to the Barren County Detention Center and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officer Hunter Carroll arrested two men in relation to two separate incidents.

Thomas A. Dobson, 50, was arrested Saturday following an attempt to serve an active arrest warrant along East Front Street. Police said Dobson had methamphetamine and a glass pipe, prompting his arrest. He was charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served two active arrest warrants.

Timothy A. Driver, 45, was arrested after police discovered methamphetamine on his person at Adams Place. Driver was also lodged at the Barren County Detention Center and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) and tampering with physical evidence.

Related