Glasgow Police arrest three in connection to burglary

The Glasgow Police Department responded to McKenna Street in reference to a stolen gun Tuesday.

According to a department news release, the homeowner stated that he witnessed two males and one female leaving his residence with the weapon and were walking towards Columbia Avenue.

Sgt. Nick Houchens located the individuals on Newman Street, and they were identified as Austin Pedigo, Damarkus Petty and Christina Miller. After speaking with the three individuals officers were able to locate the weapon and other stolen items at a residence on McKenna Street.

Miller, 18, Glasgow, was arrested and charged with first degree burglary.

Petty, 19, Glasgow, was arrested and charged with first degree burglary.

Pedigo, 19, Glasgow, was arrested and charged with first degree burglary.

Officer Mason Wethington made the arrests, assisted by Sgt. Nick Houchens.