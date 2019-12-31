Glasgow Police arrest two at Beaver Trail Park

0 Shares

Officers with the Glasgow Police Department made an arrest last Friday at an area park.

The Glasgow Police Department said in a Monday news release that officers responded to Beaver Trail Park in reference to a drug complaint.

An officer made contact with Kevin DeWeese. Police said he denied consent to search the vehicle. Glasgow Police K-9 Joe was deployed for an open-air sniff and alerted on the vehicle for narcotics.

Officers located methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana in the car.

DeWeese was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense). A passenger, identified as Lindsey Dodson, was also arrested. She was charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense) and possession of synthetic drugs (first offense).

DeWeese and Dodson were lodged at the Barren County Detention Center.

