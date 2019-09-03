Glasgow Police arrested two after a traffic stop

0 Shares

Glasgow Police arrested two people Sunday after a traffic stop.

Police say a traffic stop on Cumberland Parkway resulted in drug charges for the two arrested. James Finn was driving the car but refused officers consent to search the vehicle.

Police deployed K9 Joe who alerted on the vehicle.

Officers searched the car and located 13.5 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and cash.

James M. Finn, of Scottsville, was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled, first offense (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine); and speeding 18 mph over limit.

Norma J. Wilson, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled, second or greater offense (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine)

Both were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.