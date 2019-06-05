WCLU

GLASGOW POLICE CHIEF TO RETIRE; NO DATE SET.

An email from Glasgow Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Terry Flatt this afternoon announces that Police Chief Guy Howie is retiring.  No date has been announced for Howie’s departure.  The press release states:

“Chief Guy Howie would like to thank the citizens of Glasgow and the City Council for the honor and opportunity to lead the Glasgow Police Department for the last three and half meaningful years. The support of the Administration, Council and citizens is indicative of a strong community. This is a wonderful organization that has afforded me the opportunity to grow professionally and as a person.”

Again, Chief Guy Howie will be retiring from the Glasgow Police Department however no final date has been set yet.

