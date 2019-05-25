GLASGOW POLICE DEPARTMENT ARREST THREE FOR SAME CHARGES

0 Shares

On 05/22/2019,the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to South Franklin Street in reference to a complaint.

Officer Warnock made contact with Chasiti Wilburn, Donald Wilburn ,Thomas Dobson and received consent to search of the vehicle where he located a glass pipe with drug residue. Dobson admitted to Officer Warnock they had smoked Methamphetamine inside the vehicle with the windows rolled up and a small child in the back seat. Officer Warnock notified DSS to ensure the welfare of the small child.

Donald Wilburn of Edmonton Ky., was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Chasiti Wilburn of Edmonton Ky., was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Thomas Dobson of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer John Warnock.