WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

GLASGOW POLICE DEPARTMENT ARREST THREE FOR SAME CHARGES

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

On 05/22/2019,the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to South Franklin Street in reference to a complaint.

Officer Warnock made contact with Chasiti Wilburn, Donald Wilburn ,Thomas Dobson and received consent to search of the vehicle where he located a glass pipe with drug residue. Dobson admitted to Officer Warnock they had smoked Methamphetamine inside the vehicle with the windows rolled up and a small child in the back seat. Officer Warnock notified DSS to ensure the welfare of the small child.

Donald Wilburn of Edmonton Ky., was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Chasiti Wilburn of Edmonton Ky., was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Thomas Dobson of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer John Warnock.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.