Glasgow Police Department Protective Measures due to Covid_19

Effective 03/13/2020, the Glasgow Police Department will implement some protective measures for police services within the City of Glasgow to help prevent the potential spread of the Coronavirus. To ensure the Glasgow Police Department is able to provide and maintain a consistent level of quality service to our community throughout this time, we will be implementing steps to ensure the safety and protection of our staff, as we can continue to protect the citizens of Glasgow.

For non-emergency calls, an officer will contact the citizen to determine if an officer needs to respond to the scene. If the officer does not need to respond to the scene but a report is needed, the officer will take the report over the phone and officers will follow up with the citizen after 14 days if additional information is needed.

Should you contact dispatch or encounter an officer, they will be asking you two questions. These questions will assist us in screening for potentially infected individuals.

Do you or anyone in your household have a fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath? Have you been in contact with anyone you suspect has the Coronavirus or has been out of the country within the last 30 days?

The following precautionary measures will be in effect:

All ride along programs have been temporarily suspended until further notice. All fingerprinting conducting at the Police Department has been temporarily suspended. All car seat installs conducted at the Police Department temporarily suspended. If a car seat is needed, please contact us by phone. No events will be hosted by the Glasgow Police Department until further notice. Picking up any evidence that has been released , suspended until further notice. For criminal reports, whoever is needing a copy of the report will need to purchase the report online at www.buycrimes.com . This pertains to verifications for insurance purposes, or bank requests. The price is $10 for the first page of the report. Our officers will provide you with the complete case number and the date so a report can be accessed. (Example 20F2020) Individuals requesting accident reports will need to purchase the report online at www.buycrash.com . They will need the complete case number (Example 20MV2021) and the date of the accident to obtain the report on the website. If you ask the officer for the other driver’s name, insurance company and policy number or exchange information with the other driver if the situation is amicable it will help you complete this request.

We are encouraging all of our citizens to use the CDC guidelines to protect themselves and others during this time. We need to take these steps to protect our employees so we can ensure the safety and protection of our community. We will continue to keep our community informed on anything that may be changing.

