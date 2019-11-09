Glasgow Police Department Responds to Accident at the Intersection of North Race and Park Drive

8 Shares

On 11/07/2019, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the intersection of North Race Street and Park Drive in reference to an injury accident.

After investigation, it was determined that Haley Walker was operating a Pontiac G-6 and collided with a Ford F-150 being operated by Vance Butler.

Walker was transported by Barren/Metcalfe EMS for possible head injuries, Butler was not injured.

The accident was investigated by Officer Jeff Wright, assisted by Barren/Metcalfe EMS and Glasgow Fire Dept.

