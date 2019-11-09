Glasgow Police Department Responds to East Main Street due to Drug Complaint

21 Shares

On Wednesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to East Main Street in reference to a drug complaint.

Officer Allen Riffle made contact with the homeowner and received consent to search of the residence where they located Methamphetamine, Heroine, Synthetic Marijuana, Xanax Pills, Marijuana, Hydrocodone and digital scales.

Nedrick B. Rowlett of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Or > (>OR=2GMS Methamphetamine), Trafficking In Marijuana (Less Than 8 Oz.) 2nd>Offense, Trafficking In Controlled Substance 2nd Or>Offense(Heroin), Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense(Drug Unspecified), Trafficking In Control Substance 3rd Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Trafficking In Synthetic Drugs 2nd Or Subsequent Offense, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer Allen Riffle, assisted by Officer Andrew Moore and Probation & Parole Officers.

