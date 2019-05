0 Shares

The Glasgow Police Department is welcoming the newest K-9 officer to the department.

Joe, a Labrador retriever, has 8 years of law enforcement under his collar. The Glasgow Police Department says Joe will assist in narcotics and tracking. He has been assigned to work with Officer John Warnock.

According to the GPD, Joe will be the second K-9 unit on staff at the Glasgow Police Department detecting narcotics.