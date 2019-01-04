Logo


GLASGOW POLICE INTRODUCES EMAIL TIP SERVICE

on 04/01/2019 |
The Glasgow Police Department recently announced that an email service is available for tip information.

If you have any tips, you can email them to tips@glasgowpd.com. This may consist of crime related tips, drug tips, suspicious activity or responses to anything that is posted on their Facebook page.

It is important to remember that this should not be used to report crimes in progress or emergency situations. The email service is not a replacement for 911.

