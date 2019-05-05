WCLU

GLASGOW POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOP LIFTING INCIDENT AT WAL-MART

On 05/01/2019 the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifting complaint.

Officers Mark Cromwell made contact with Elizabeth Martin and received consent to search of her purse. Officer Cromwell located Methamphetamine inside the purse along with stolen items. All the stolen items taken were returned to Wal-Mart.

Elizabeth Martin of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with TBUT OR SHOPLIFTING U/$500, POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE 1ST DEGREE 1ST OFFENSE (METHAMPHETAMINE).

The arrest was made by Officer Mark Cromwell.

