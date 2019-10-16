Glasgow Police make arrest in stolen moped case

0 Shares

Glasgow Police were on Humble Avenue Saturday to investigate a stolen moped. Police conducted a traffic stop to investigate the incident.

Police made contact with Charles Ballard and confirmed he was driving the stolen moped. Police say the vehicle had been spray pained.

Ballard, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto ($500 or more but under $10,000); second degree criminal mischief; possession of burglary tools; and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of contents from a vehicle, under $500.

Ballard was lodged in the Barren County Jail.