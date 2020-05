1 Shares

Alex M. Sikorsky, 19, of Glasgow, was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more).

(Barren County Detention Center)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Police in Glasgow responded to a possible burglary complaint early Tuesday.

Officers with the Glasgow Police Department responded to West Front Street and located a vehicle in a parking lot along the roadway. The vehicle was stolen from Chicago, a GPD Facebook post said.

Police arrested Alex M. Sikorsky, 19, of Glasgow. Sikorsky is charged with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more).

