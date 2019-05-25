GLASGOW POLICE SETTING UP CHECK POINTS

0 Shares

The Glasgow Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in the City Limits of Glasgow during the period of 05/26/2019 thru 06/01/2019. The Safety Check Points will be but not limited to Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Hwy., Happy Valley Road. During the safety checkpoints officers will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles and operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations, and motor vehicle equipment violations.

Traffic Safety Checkpoints are a valuable tool used to promote the safety and well being of the public as well as providing police with visibility and interaction with the community. Checkpoints are utilized throughout the Commonwealth to help promote highway safety.