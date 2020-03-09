Glasgow Police teach students about car seat safety with Eggert, Humpty Dumpty presentation

1 Shares

Glasgow Police Detective Mickey Atwood talks with students at Red Cross Elementary regarding car seat safety March 6, 2020.

Photos by Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

GLASGOW, Ky. – There once was a careless egg, a smart egg and a detective. The three happened to be at Red Cross Elementary Friday morning.

Glasgow Police Detective Mickey Atwood travels to nine elementary schools across Barren County and Glasgow to share a message of car seat safety to kindergarten, first and second grade students.

“This is kind of what we came up with,” Atwood said. “Me and Chief Arbogast, now – when she was my captain – sat down and we actually come up with me going to all the elementary schools and talking to the kids, doing that type of thing.”

Atwood started the presentation three years ago as an effort to inform students about car and booster seats, and to maintain a non-law enforcement grant the city receives from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety.

The Glasgow City Council approved a resolution Feb. 10 to permit April Russell, city grant writer, the authority to apply for that grant.

Russell said the grant is federal but passes through the KYTC. T.J. Samson Hospital formerly applied for the grant and dispersed the car seats. However, that method has changed.

“When they weren’t able to do it anymore, the city met and decided it just wasn’t a service we could do without in this area,” Russell said. “So, we picked it up and have been fortunate enough to get the grant for several years now.”

The grant entails educating students about car seat safety. Russell said Atwood’s conversations with children also serve as a method to remind parents to buckle up and practice safety in the vehicle.

With Humpty Dumpty and Eggert in tow, Atwood explained the importance of staying inside a car seat. He told students Friday that in his early career a child was ejected from a vehicle in a car seat. That child survived because of the seat’s protection.

The apparatus used is a milk carton placed inside a heavy whipping cream container. That is suspended with rubber bands. While he takes the credit for the oration and actual presentation, Atwood said his wife designed the model.

“My wife, I got to give her all the credit, because I just implement it,” Atwood said. “She’s the brains behind this operation.”

Atwood demonstrated what happens to children without a car seat by dropping Humpty Dumpty onto a metal sheet. Humpty, an average egg, hit the ground and cracked. But it was Eggert that hit the ground without a crack. The only difference was that Eggert was in his car seat.

While it is a fun conversation, the lesson serves as a reminder to children to remain inside their car seats, especially during an accident. Atwood said the students’ attention is one of his favorite parts of teaching the lessons.

“I enjoy the kids,” Atwood said. “The excitement they portray, especially when you do the eggs, they love it.”

