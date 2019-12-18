Glasgow Police warn of car theft, porch pirate burglaries

0 Shares

Hide your kids. Hide your wife or husband. Hide yourself.

Well, maybe it’s not necessary to hide these things away, but it is important to remember to lock and hide personal belongings that may be in a vehicle. That’s what the Glasgow Police Department is urging the community to do after investigating several burglaries recently.

“Over the last couple of weeks, or so, the Glasgow Police Department has taken several reports involving car break-ins,” said Terry Flatt, GPD Public Information Officer. “It’s usually anywhere from computer items to loose change – purses. Even here recently, they have been taking some firearms.”

Flatt said one person has been arrested and two other suspects are under investigation. One firearm was also recovered.

“We just encourage folks here during the holiday season, if you do park your car late at night, make sure to remove or hide all your valuables,” Flatt said.

Flatt also said to park in a well-lit area and activate a security system to protect valuables inside a vehicle. He also said to ask a neighbor to look out for your vehicle if going away.

Flatt said 10-15 break-ins occurred last week, mainly in the eastern and southern portions of Glasgow.

As a note, Flatt said Christmas “porch pirates” often follow mail delivery trucks around and steal packages from porches. He said this becomes a problem as deliveries occur often around the holiday.

“This time of year, they’re obviously looking for Christmas presents that people have left in the car,” Flatt said.

Any presents or valuables left in a vehicle could be stolen, Flatt said. He said to take any valuables inside or lock them inside the trunk of a vehicle as a safer alternative.

The community is urged to contact police if they believe their belongings have been stolen or tampered with. Flatt said police will file a report and investigate any incidences reported.

