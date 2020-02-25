Glasgow Presbyterian String Academy holds recital

1 Shares

Members of The Glasgow Presbyterian String Academy pose for a portrait after their 2020 Winter Recital. The group held the recital Feb. 23, 2020 at First Christian Church in Glasgow.

Photo submitted by First Presbyterian Church.

GLASGOW, Ky. — The Glasgow Presbyterian String Academy’s Winter Recital was hosted by the Glasgow Musicale this past Sunday. Being a true community event, First Christian Church served as the venue for the Recital.

Every Academy student was assigned to perform at the well-attended Recital. Performing students ranged from the 5th grade up to high school seniors and a variety of selections were presented to the audience.

Academy Ambassador, Jackson Bower, who also plays cello in the Academy, said, “in the end, all of the time put into the recital was worth it to hear the finished product.”

Rev. Charlie Evans said, “these Academy students are all over-achievers and their musical growth during the course of this year has been impressive.”

This article was submitted to WCLU News by First Presbyterian Church.

