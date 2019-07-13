WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

GLASGOW RESIDENT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

On 07/12/2019, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on S L Rogers Wells Blvd. in reference to an ongoing investigation.

 

Officers received consent to search of the vehicle and located two bags of Marijuana, digital scales, small amount of money and a firearm.

 

Jaylen Stonerock of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Marijuana (Less than 8 oz) 1st Offense (Enhancement), Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.

 

The arrest was made by Officer Trey Wyatt, assisted by Det. Aaron Cowan.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply