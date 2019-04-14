GLASGOW SENIOR KJ HUGHES SIGNS TO PLAY BASKETBALL AND TRACK AT BRESCIA

7 Shares

Glasgow Lady-Scottie standout athlete KJ Hughes is heading to Brescia this fall. In a signing ceremony held in the cafeteria of Glasgow High School Friday afternoon, the multi-sport star signed her letter of intent to play basketball and participate with the track-and-field team.

The former Lady-Scottie finished her high school career on the basketball court with a long list of accolades including a 4th Region Class A Championship, 15th District title, runner-up of the 4th Region, and being apart of 4 consecutive 20-win seasons. Since joining the Lady-Scotties varsity squad as a Seventh Grader, Hughes has played in 140 games, averaging 55% from the field, 27% from beyond the arc, and knocking down 51% from the free throw stripe. In her senior season alone, she had 8 double doubles in points and rebounds and had 14 games in double digit rebounding.

Besides her help on the court, head coach for the Lady-Scotties Justin Stinson said that KJ was a strong and positive leader for his teams.

“She made our team better, I believe she made Glasgow High School a better place and she’s going to make Brescia a better place for however long she is there,” Stinson said.

Head Coach for the Brescia Women’s Basketball Team Mike Gray spoke on how Hughes was exactly who he was looking to add to his roster for a new system.

Besides her work on the basketball court, Hughes is also known for her accomplishments in track and field, having qualified for the state track and field finals all three years of her high school career and looking to qualify again this season. When asked about the climb to be able to get the opportunity to play at the collegiate level, Hughes had this to say:

Hughes also added that she had quite a bit of help from her coaches at Glasgow:

Congratulations to Glasgow Scottie Senior KJ Hughes as she continues her educational and athletic career at Brescia University.