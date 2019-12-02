Glasgow teen dead after Monday morning crash, child injured in collision

0 Shares

A Glasgow teen is dead after a Monday morning car accident.

Kentucky State Police say a two-vehicle collision occurred around 8:12 a.m. Monday near the 6000 block of New Bowling Green Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Jacie B. Smith, 19, of Park City, was driving a 2005 Mercury SUV eastbound along New Bowling Green Road in Barren County. Brandon T. Smith, 35, of Glasgow was driving a 2003 Ford pickup truck westbound along the roadway. Police say the two vehicles made contact near the center line, and Jacie Smith swerved and exited the roadway.

Jacie Smith’s vehicle purportedly travelled down an embankment before hitting a tree. Brandon Smith was able to stop his vehicle on the right shoulder of the roadway.

Jacie Smith and a 1-year-old passenger were transported to T.J. Samson Hospital for injuries. Police say Jacie succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Brandon Smith was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Stuart Kerley, 24, of Glasgow, was also involved in the collision. He was uninjured, according to police.

