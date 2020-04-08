Glasgow Transit System requires mouth, nose coverings; changes transit schedule

21 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Transit System began enforcing additional practices Wednesday to fend off COVID-19.

Riders must wear a mask, scarf or bandana around the mouth and nose while riding the city’s bus. The number allowed to ride the bus is also limited. No more than five people can ride due to social distancing practices.

Those that must ride are asked to limit usage for shopping and errands to one or two times per week. The city said those riding to work are only allowed to ride every day. “Joy-riders” are discouraged from riding due to the threat of transmission of coronavirus.

“I just ask that everyone get everything they need for the week in a time or two,” said Wendy Houchens, Glasgow Transit manager. “All I can do is ask.”

Houchens said if people need items they can ride the bus. There is no direct enforcement, but people are urged to be “neighborly” and think of the risks associated with riding the bus.

Due to staffing changes in the system, the schedule for bus routes will also changed beginning April 13. The routes will only run from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Please be patient with us during these times as we are trying to provide a safe environment for our passengers and transit operators,” a news release said.

