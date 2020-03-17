Glasgow Water Company closes lobby, suspends disconnections through April 1

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Water Company is tightening public contact with its downtown Glasgow facility. The provider announced Tuesday that the lobby will close and disconnections will be suspended through April 1.

The Glasgow Water Company said customers have several ways to interact with them without visiting their lobby. Those methods include:

Pay bills, access account information and download forms of new service online at glasgowh2o.com.

Make payments via phone at (270) 651-3727. Convenience fees are waived for phone payments while the lobby is closed, according to a GWC news release.

Drive-thru facilities will remain open during normal business hours (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday).

A drop box location on the outside of the building near the drive thru is available to drop off payments.

Bill payment can also be made at any local banks’ drive thru, via mail and automatic bank drafting.

The Glasgow Water Company’s management is meeting regularly to assess the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has also chosen to suspend disconnections for non-payment of bills through April 1.

“It is important to understand that failure to pay does not eliminate your bill,” a news release said.

Customers are expected to pay bills in full after April 1.

