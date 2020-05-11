Glasgow Water Company receives 2019 AWOP Champion Award for second consecutive year

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Water Company’s Barren River Lake Water Treatment Plant was, again, recognized for being the site of Kentucky’s top drinking water treatment plant for microbial removal and three-year compliance record performance.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet also recognized GWC for Area-Wide Optimization Program (AWOP) longevity. The GWC was 1 of 11 treatment plants that achieved exceptional drinking water treatment performance for 10 consecutive years. This is the 14th consecutive year the GWC has achieved the AWOP designation.

“This award reflects a commitment by our staff to be the best and produce the best quality water within our industry,” said Scott Young, General Manager of the GWC. “This may be one of our most significant achievements 2 years running, because this award is based on three-years of scientific data to determine which single plant in Kentucky has the best microbial water quality over that period.”

The Area-Wide Optimization Program (AWOP), outlined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, establishes water quality standards that exceed minimum state and federal requirements through optimized filtration plant performance. The AWOP approach provides an increased and sustainable level of public health protection to consumers. In 2019, only 24% of Kentucky’s water treatment plants qualified for the AWOP designation, a GWC news release said.

The GWC is the 14th largest water utility in Kentucky and provides regional drinking water to a population of approximately 90,000 people in 6 counties. The GWC service area encompasses 444 square miles while maintaining 902 miles of water mains. On average, GWC operations treat over 3.1 billion gallons of quality drinking water annually.

