Glasgow woman arrested along Granview Avenue Wednesday

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police arrested a person Wednesday after responding to a complaint.

Police responded to Grandview Avenue in reference to an intoxicated subject. An officer identified a vehicle related to the incident and made contact with 49-year-old Charolette Woodcock.

After further investigation and field sobriety tests, the officer determined Woodcock was driving under the influence.

Officers searched the vehicle after a K9 alert. Police discovered methamphetamine, marijuana and glass pipe.

Woodcock, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence (first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Related