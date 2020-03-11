Glasgow woman arrested along West Main Street Monday

0 Shares

Ricquita Perkins, 37, was arrested March 10, 2020 during a traffic stop after police determined she was driving under the influence.

PHOTO: Barren County Detention Center.

Glasgow, Ky. – A Glasgow woman was pulled over Monday and was subsequently arrested.

Glasgow Police said Officer Hunter Carroll made contact with 37-year-old Ricquita Perkins. She was driving a car along West Main Street under the influence.

Perkins was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic drugs (second or subsequent offense), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Based on the additional drug charges, Perkins was also found to be in possession of drugs. However, police did not indicate the location of the drugs a Tuesday news release.

Perkins is lodged at the Barren County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond.

