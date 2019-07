0 Shares

A Glasgow woman was arrested Friday on 10 counts of sodomy.

Police say 69-year-old Shirley Jean Vickery of Glasgow was arrested and charged with first degree sodomy.

Vickery was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. She is schedules to appear in court July 29 at 2:30 p.m. Vickery is being held on a $25,000 bond.