GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow woman was arrested Monday after a traffic stop on Reynolds Road.

Houchens. Police say officers located methamphetamine inside her purse.

Police say they searched the vehicle and made contact with the passenger Tiffany

Houchens was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Houchens was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.