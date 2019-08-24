Glasgow woman arrested on drug charges

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow woman was arrested Thursday after police say drugs were found in a home.

According to Glasgow Police, officers responded to North Franklin Street in reference to a drug complaint. When officers arrived they searched the residence and found methamphetamine and a syringe.

Carla R. Jackson, 51, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.