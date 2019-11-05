Glasgow woman arrested on drug charges, police find several types of drugs

0 Shares

A woman is behind bars after police responded to Quail Ridge Circle in reference to a drug complaint last Friday.

Glasgow Police officers made contact with Carrie Canady who purportedly “denied consent to search” her residence, a GPD press release said.

Officers obtained a search warrant and located methamphetamine, marijuana, Gabapentin, Xanax, Suboxone, glass pipes, baggies, grinder, rolling papers, butane torches and digital scales.

Canady of Glasgow was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second or greater offense; trafficking in marijuana, first offense; second degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; third degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

