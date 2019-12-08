Glasgow Woman Arrested Saturday Afternoon in Possession of Drugs

0 Shares

A Glasgow woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after she was found to be in possession of drugs.

Police said 22-year-old Alicia Chavarriya was arrested along East Front Street after police tried to serve her a warrant. She was driving a car that police located at the East Front Street home.

Police said Chavarriya ran out the back door of the home. She ran into a field, an arrest citation said.

When police activated their siren, they said she laid on the ground in a “prone” position. Dispatch then verified the warrant and Chavarriya was arrested.

When police questioned Chavarriya, they said she admitted to having a “rig” in her bra with some meth. Jail staff removed a needle and small baggie of meth from her bra.

