Glasgow woman dies in Sunday morning crash

CAVE CITY, Ky. – A Glasgow woman is dead after a late morning crash in Barren County.

Kentucky State Police received a call for service Sunday at 11:17 a.m. in reference to a collision along Happy Valley Road and Harry King Road.

Police said Mary M. Johnson, 73, of Glasgow, was operating a 2004 Buick Lesabre northbound on Happy Valley Road. Johnson collided with a 2012 Ford Focus from the behind. Deborah Cundari, 60, also of Glasgow, was driving the Focus.

Police said Cundari was slowing to a stop to turn onto Harry King Road when Johnson hit her vehicle. Johnson’s vehicle then entered southbound traffic and was hit by a 2006 Humvee. Police said Jeremy Staples, 35, of Cub Run, was driving that vehicle.

Johnson was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Cundari was also transported to the hospital where she was treated and released.

All other passengers and operators refused treatement, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

