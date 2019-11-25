Glasgow woman injured in wreck along West Main Street

23 Shares

A Lincoln Towncar disregarded a stop light along Industrial Drive and collided with a vehicle travelling along West Main Street Nov. 20, 2019. Police say Jillian English, of Glasgow, was driving the Lincoln that collided with Peggy Furlong's Nissan Murano. Furlong was injured in the accident. SUBMITTED.

A Glasgow woman was injured in a vehicle accident last Wednesday along West Main Street.

Glasgow Police say officers responded to an injury accident at the intersection of West Main Street and Industrial Drive. A 2001 Lincoln Towncar failed to stop at the traffic light at the end of Industrial Drive. The vehicle then collided with a 2012 Nissan Murano that was travelling westbound along West Main Street.

Peggy Furlong was driving the Nissan Murano. Police say Furlong’s vehicle overturned when the Lincoln Towncar collided with it.

Jillian English was driving the Lincoln Towncar. Two juveniles were also in the car.

Furlong was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital for her injuries. Police say English and the two juveniles were not injured in the crash.

