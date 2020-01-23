Glasgow woman stabs man in fight
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow woman landed herself in jail Wednesday after stabbing a man. Police responded to Columbia Avenue in reference to a fight call.
Glasgow Police say Jennifer S. Bowles was arrested and charged with second degree assault (domestic violence). Bowles purportedly stabbed a man with a knife after an altercation.
The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, a news release said.
Officer Hayden Phillips arrested Bowles and was assisted by Sgt. Steven Fields and Officers Jeff Wright and Tim Maniere.