Glasgow woman stabs man in fight

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow woman landed herself in jail Wednesday after stabbing a man. Police responded to Columbia Avenue in reference to a fight call.

Glasgow Police say Jennifer S. Bowles was arrested and charged with second degree assault (domestic violence). Bowles purportedly stabbed a man with a knife after an altercation.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, a news release said.

Officer Hayden Phillips arrested Bowles and was assisted by Sgt. Steven Fields and Officers Jeff Wright and Tim Maniere.

