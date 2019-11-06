Glasgow woman steals check from employer, forges name and admits to police

0 Shares

A Glasgow woman was arrested Monday after she was accused of forgery.

Deborah Gonzales reported to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office Monday with an affidavit of forgery from South Central Bank, according to an arrest citation. Janette Bartley, 36, purportedly stole a check from Gonzales’s home.

The citation said Bartley cleaned Gonzales’s home. The check was written to Bartley and she had endorsed the document.

Bartley agreed to speak with police and admitted to writing the check and signing it before cashing it.

Jail records indicate Bartley was released from the Barren County Detention Center Tuesday shortly before 2 p.m. She was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 25 at 8:30 a.m.

