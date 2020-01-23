Glasgow’s Depp receives Scholastic Art awards, advances to national competition

2 Shares

Matthew Depp, Glasgow High School senior, poses for a portrait.

Photos by Bowen Haney/GHS senior.

GLASGOW, Ky. — Matthew Depp, a senior at Glasgow High School, recently received recognition in the 2020 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, which was presented by the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) in Bowling Green.

“Three of my pieces received Gold Keys, which are top works, so they can be sent to nationals,” Depp said. “One of my pieces got Silver Key, which is right under that, which is another one of the best.”

As a Gold Key recipient, Depp will advance to the national level of the competition in New York City. National Medalists will be announced on March 16.

The GHS senior won a total of five awards including: Gold Key (Art Portfolio) for “SELF ANALYSIS”; Gold Key (Digital Art) for “Natural Deficiency”; Gold Key (Photography) for “Rebirth”; Silver Key (Photography) for “Enclose”; and Honorable Mention (Digital Art) for “The Floral Aesthetic.”

When asked how he created the artwork for this competition, Depp said he began with an idea and then figured out what he wanted to submit.

“I knew I wanted to do something like photography and digital art,” Depp said. “So I kind of just had my idea of just myself and nature and different concepts and took pictures and submit them and put it together.”

The senior added that each piece took about four or five days to complete.

GHS art teacher Edwana Goodson said Depp is “one of the hardest working artists I’ve ever had the privilege to teach.”

“He is very creative,” Goodson said. “His work has a personal voice. For example, his pieces have a meaning. He uses symbolism to get the meaning across.

“He has his own style. His personality is one that’s a little more reserved. He’s a little more quiet and his artwork is the opposite. Usually you see a little contrast in his work with value as well as texture.”

The art teacher said Depp is “probably one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever had.”

“He works hard in class, but he also spends a lot of time outside of class because his standards are so high and he wants to ensure that not only does he get a good grade but that the piece is what he wants it to be.”

Depp said winning these awards means a lot to him.

“I’m really grateful for it,” he said. “Art has always been something that’s really important to me and something that I’ve appreciated for a long time.

“Being able to actually have a reward in something that I worked on and put a lot of effort in is very rewarding.”

When asked how he felt about his art being displayed at SKyPAC, Depp said “being able to see mine along with others’ artwork is really cool to see and I’m glad that other people will be able to see that, too.”

“When I read that it would go to New York, the place I’ve always wanted to go to, and the fact that my art gets to go there, is really cool because that’s such a big platform for art and media.”

When asked what advice he would give to students who want to develop their artistic talents, the senior said “not to give up.”

“Art takes time,” Depp said. “So making mistakes, learning, fixing, reviewing and keeping on trying is something that’s essential to art.”

As far as artists developing their own style, the senior said to try “working with different mediums, trying different things like looking at other people’s (work) and trying to do your own thing.”

“Just take influence from other things and different aspects of art.”

This article is a featured submission. WCLU News did not write this story.

