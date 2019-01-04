Logo


GLEN A CROSS

on 04/01/2019 |
Glen A. Cross, 66, Austin, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. A native of Barren County, he was a son of the late Walter Lewis Cross and Lou Ella Harper Cross. He was a mechanic and a member of the Baptist faith. He was a lover of music and he loved to sing and spend time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his loving companion Charlene Clark Lacefield; two brothers: James Cross and wife Sue of Sulphur Well, and Randy Cross and wife Pam of Glasgow; one sister: Bonnie Winchester and husband Leymon of Goodnight; a step-son, Randy Phelps and wife Tammy; grandchildren: Whitney Phelps and Amber Johnson; great-grandchildren: Wesley and Zoey Johnson; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Gregory Cross; a brother Travis Cross; and two sisters: Pauline Bishop and Vickie Brown.

Funeral services will be held 2 pm Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will after 11 am Wednesday at the funeral home.

