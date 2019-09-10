0 Shares

Glen Barnett, age 60, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at his residence in Munfordville, KY. He worked in lawn care and enjoyed his family..

He was the son of the late Warren Tom Barnett and the late Mary Carter Barnett. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry Barnett.

He is survived by one sister, Linda Rice and husband James, Munfordville, KY; two nephews, Eric Rice, Lamont Rice; great nieces & nephews, Eric Rice, Jr., Monique Williams, Jaden Henson, Camron Henson, Radrick Rice, several aunts, uncles & cousins.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, CT Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Stanley Perkins officiating. Interment will be at Morning Star Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.