Glenda Vincent Wallace, 75, of Rocky Hill passed away at 7:29 PM Wednesday May 29, 2019 at her home.

The Edmonson County native was a retired assembler for KEN-DEC in Cave City and was a Jehovah’s Witness. She was a daughter of the late McGlenna Vincent and Ruth Pace Vincent and the wife of the late Bobby Jewell. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Jane Stanton and Kathy Carroll; and two brothers, Rabon Vincent and Kenny Vincent.

Memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Sunday.

Surviving are a daughter, Gwendolyn Higdon (Johnny Horton) of Rocky Hill; four sons, Rocky Ray Turner of Lawrenceburg, Bobby Jewell (Darlene) of Northtown, Jerry Jewell of Bear Wallow and Steve Jewell (Connie) of Cave City; a sister, Lisa Vincent of Louisville; five grandchildren, Bobbie Horton, Dalton Ray Turner (Shelby), Chris Turner (Kiersten) Raven Turner (Derrick) and Robin Turner; and several step grandchildren.