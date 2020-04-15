0 Shares

Glenn Beard age 76 of Edmonton passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow. Glenn was the son of the late Charlie and Mable Beard. He was retired from Eaton Corporation and of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife Elaine Poynter Beard of Edmonton. One son Stacey (Robin) Beard of Edmonton. One brother Cecil (Libby) Beard of Adair County. Three sisters. Pauline Rogers of Adair County, Diane (Darvell) Atwell of Edmonton and Demple Parnell of Mooresville, Indiana. One grandson Jonathan Beard of Edmonton and one great grand daughter Ruby Cate Beard.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters. Mary Francis Napers and Lorene Edwards.

Due to the current Covid-19 crisis all services will be private.

Related