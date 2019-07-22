0 Shares

Gletha Lavon Emerson, 85, of Glasgow, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Barren County Nursing and Rehab. Born in Smiths Grove, she was the daughter of the late Jimmy Hugh Houchens and Eula Doris Parker Houchens. Her husband was the late James Rodney Emerson. Lavon was a homemaker and farmed and was a member of Shiloh General Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, James Ray Emerson (Vickie) of Smiths Grove; daughter, Faye Kinslow (Steve) of Glasgow; grandchildren, Tiffany Combs (Tim), Joe Emerson, Robert Hogue III (Jennifer), Martha Mack (Joey); great-grandchildren, Tia Rae, Tamara and Ethan Combs, Cheyene and Liam Emerson, Da’Shea and Dristan Mack, Jamie and Allison Hogue and Dylan and Katelyn Simmons; a brother Hugh Houchens (Jimmie) and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by a great grandchild, Trevor Combs and a sister, Gertrude Jessie.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 24th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Wednesday morning before the service.