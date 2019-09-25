Going back – Berry details ‘The Archives’ impact over last 16 years

0 Shares

Gayle Berry has spent 16 years gathering stories and photos for WCLU's Good Morning Live show "The Archives." Berry is the former director at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center and is a current volunteer. Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

It’s a familiar sound – “The Archives.”

When looking back, Gayle Berry remembers why she devotes a lot of her free time to researching local history. In fact, she spends hours each month on the third floor of the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center reviewing photos and stories from days past.

Berry is the former director of the museum that houses hundreds of artifacts, records and resources. Of all the information in the building, Berry spends a lot of time flipping through newspaper pages.

She prepares pictures and scans articles to post in a private Facebook group called “We Grew Up in Glasgow,” and gathers stories for WCLU Radio’s daily segment of the “Archives.” Henry Royse and local historian Sam Terry spend a little over 10 minutes each morning reflecting on 100 years’ worth of history.

“I started this in 2003, and the reason I did it was just to get people to know that we were down here and that we had them. And it was interesting,” Berry says. “It was just fun because I’d be up here looking. People would call in and say, ‘can you look up something,’ and I’d come up here and look at it and say ‘gee, oh that’s interesting.’ Then I’d write it down. So, then I decided, I’ll throw this out to Henry. So that’s what I did – I threw him the idea and he said ‘sure.’”

Berry is a former employee of Royse’s and worked in the Glasgow Daily Times’ composition department in the late 1960s. Spending time looking through the papers is something that comes natural for her.

Using a handheld scanner and a notebook, Berry looks over pages from a block of decades. The archives are gathered by a plethora of volunteers. For example, Berry says she handles 1969 through 2009 and volunteer Ray Green handles 1919, 1929 and 1959.

But the process of looking through stories has changed. Berry says she would provide stories from various decades to Royse at the beginning but now provides an entire month’s worth of the last 100 years’ history.

Of all the papers, Berry says one never fails to entertain her. The Glasgow Republican is one of her favorites. The Cultural Center houses editions of the weekly paper through 1976. Berry says she loves the community orientation the paper upheld during its operation.

“You had communities that wrote everything that happened,” Berry says. “Ms. Jasper Lincoln was the Edmonton writer. It’s wonderful. You’ve got Allen County, Green Valley, Slick Rock, Scottsville even sent one – Capitol Hill, Chesnut Grove, Hiseville, Lecta-Coral Hill. So, you’ve got your weekly paper, and you read to see what everybody did in the county.”

Lincoln’s writing was across several columns on broad tabloid-style newsprint. Berry says seeing differences is another aspect of her enjoyment in the gathering process.

To make things even more entertaining, Lincoln wrote a regular dating snippet. Berry describes the hilarity of the content as a contrast in today’s writing.

“She would put who was dating. She would call it ‘Teen Talk.’ She says, ‘a little bird the from Summer Shade community wrote me a lot of things last week,’” Berry says as she read a sample of ‘Teen Talk.’ “’S.C. likes different boys.’ Priceless! Absolutely priceless!”

It’s not just Glasgow and Barren County papers that are held at the museum. According to Berry, newspapers from Tompkinsville and Allen, Hart and Metcalfe Counties have also been archived. Berry says anyone who wants to look at these documents is free to do so at the Cultural Center.

As for the future of the records in the Cultural Center, Berry says volunteers are working to convert tangible copies to a digital format. She says most papers have been converted through the 1970s, but nearly 50 more years must be converted.

She also says many editions of the Barren County Progress have been brought to the museum for the archive. Berry has taken the initiative to also send copies of regional papers to the Cultural Center for the archive.

If you have an interest in volunteering at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center, you can call 270-651-9792 or visit the museum at 200 West Water Street in downtown Glasgow.