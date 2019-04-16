WCLU

GOOGLE FIBER TO PAY 3.8 MILLION TO REMOVE ITS INFRASTRUTURE IN LOUISVILLE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Google Fiber is leaving Louisville, Kentucky, and has agreed to pay the city to remove its infrastructure.

The Courier Journal reports the office of Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Monday that Google will pay $3.8 million over 20 months. The city will work to remove items such as fiber cables and restore roads and other public spaces damaged by the service.

Google abruptly announced in February that it was leaving Louisville by mid-April. It cited several reasons for its departure, including a failed experiment to bury fiber optic cables in shallower trenches than used in other cities.

A Google Fiber general manager, Mark Strama, says the company will also donate $150,000 to the Community Foundation of Louisville’s Digital Inclusion Fund and 275 refurbished computers to the city’s housing authority.

