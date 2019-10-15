0 Shares

Gordon West, 72 of Cub Run passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 12 at his home in Cub Run.

He was born in Louisville on June 8, 1947 to the late Elwood & Margaret Woodward West.

Gordon was a Marine veteran and he served in Vietnam. He was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter-Caitlin West and a brother Kenny Priddy

He is survived by one son-Mark Anthony West of Cub Run

Two grandchildren-Dylan west & his wife Madeson and Hannah Kuhn

One great-granddaughter-Leah Rose West

two brothers-Gary Lee West of Elizabethtown & Larry Meredith of Brownsville

One sister-Linda West of Cave City

One half-sister-Jeanette Todd of Elizabethtown

A memorial service for Gordon West will be from 11am-2pm Saturday, Oct. 19 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Pine Grove Cemetery. The family request that memorial donations be given to Sego Funeral Home for funeral expenses.